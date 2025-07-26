Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 2,201,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,106 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,163,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

