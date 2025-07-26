The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $233.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $235.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

