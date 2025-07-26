Brown Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.