Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $200.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.49 and a 200 day moving average of $190.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

