Burney Co. Has $577,000 Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $241,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 38,235.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 558,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4,811.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,326,000 after acquiring an additional 545,907 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.07.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $335.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

