M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

