Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,055,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 268,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.76. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

