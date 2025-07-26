Burney Co. Sells 26 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $485.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.18 and a 200-day moving average of $462.01. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.52.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

