Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 80,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 141,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.