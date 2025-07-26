503 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,606.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.4%

TDG stock opened at $1,606.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,489.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,395.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,615.35.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

