Burney Co. Buys 371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

