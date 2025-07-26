Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $356.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its 200 day moving average is $345.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

