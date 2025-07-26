Motco Buys 2,198 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

