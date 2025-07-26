Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

