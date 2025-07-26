Motco Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Motco boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.99.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

