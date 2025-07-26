Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,783,000 after buying an additional 410,597 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $209.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

