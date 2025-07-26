Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 655,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,452,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,566,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.