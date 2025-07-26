Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 34.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $754.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

