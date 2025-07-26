Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 329.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

