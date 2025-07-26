Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 493,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.97.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.