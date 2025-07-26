Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 892,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

