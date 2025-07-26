Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,853 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

