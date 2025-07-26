Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3%

ANET stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.