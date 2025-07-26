Cosner Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

