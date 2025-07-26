Choreo LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $712.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $692.48 and a 200 day moving average of $641.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.80 and a 12-month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $105,805,440. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $807.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.