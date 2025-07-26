Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8%

AMP stock opened at $521.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

