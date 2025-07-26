Oak Thistle LLC Invests $416,000 in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $442.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.31.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

