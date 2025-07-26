Top Transportation Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

Union Pacific, Uber Technologies, Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods or people by air, land, or sea. They include businesses such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms, and logistics providers. Investors often track these stocks to gauge economic activity, since demand for transportation services typically rises and falls with broader business cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $9.54 on Thursday, reaching $221.47. 7,067,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,764. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.13. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,719,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,428,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.60. 2,596,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.73 and a 200-day moving average of $495.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 34,122,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 98,454,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,741,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,751. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.63. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11.

