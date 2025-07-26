Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,537 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

