Oak Thistle LLC Has $331,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

