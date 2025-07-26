Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $278.03 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.85. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

