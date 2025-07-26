KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 140.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

