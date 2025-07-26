KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 300 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $112.67 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

