C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,549,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,735,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,938,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

