KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $484.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.62 and its 200 day moving average is $381.84. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $493.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

