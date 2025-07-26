KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $110,356,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $76,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after acquiring an additional 181,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in MongoDB by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 356,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.35.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,105,316 shares in the company, valued at $248,696,100. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,746 shares of company stock worth $7,725,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $241.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -211.73 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

