Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Receives $223.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Standex International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 965.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.40. Standex International has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.