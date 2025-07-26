Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,193,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,257,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,907,000 after buying an additional 3,673,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $104.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $548,342.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $832,987.08. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock valued at $218,696,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

