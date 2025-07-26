Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 174.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

