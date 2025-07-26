Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFWA. Wall Street Zen lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

