Choreo LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 557,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 374,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Melius lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

