Choreo LLC Buys 252 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,390,000 after buying an additional 1,361,397 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $79,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after buying an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

