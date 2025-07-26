Choreo LLC Sells 312 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

