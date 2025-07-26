Choreo LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,122,922,000 after buying an additional 688,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,123,445,000 after buying an additional 2,191,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,037,000 after buying an additional 750,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.87 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

