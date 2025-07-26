Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

