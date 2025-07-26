Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

