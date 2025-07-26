Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,604 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $637,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 66,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1,414.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $286,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

