Legato Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AWI opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.92 and a 52 week high of $170.85.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.