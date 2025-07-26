Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,187,826. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

