Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

